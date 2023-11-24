CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Mountaineer Gas Company says crews have fully restored their main lines on Charleston’s West Side.

However, some customers still need their individual service restored, and 200 remain without gas availability. The company says restoration requirements will differ for each customer based on the amount of water in their individual lines. Mountaineer gas also says some customers are also unable to use some of their gas-powered appliances due to the water damage.

The gas outage began on Nov. 10, when a water main break flooded 46 miles of gas line on Charleston’s West Side. After the incident customers on Charleston’s West Side were without both gas and water, but water services were restored shortly after. West Virginia American Water has declined to comment.

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, Nov. 15, declared a State of Emergency due to the gas outage.

For those waiting to have their individual gas restored, the company says a representative — in uniform, with an ID and in a Mountaineer Gas vehicle — will have to come into your residence to begin to restore gas services in three to four days. If you are not home, they will leave a note on your door to set up an appointment.

Anyone affected by this is being urged to not fix anything by yourself and to wait for a Mountaineer Gas official.

Charleston Fire Department officials are saying it’s important to remember safety during such a stressful time.

To begin, affected families need to put safety at the top of the list while they try to stay warm.

Some residents are already geared up for the cold and are using electric blankets or electric space heaters to warm up at night. Though with the gas outage having already lasted for two weeks, the Charleston Fire Department and others are working to assist affected families.

Officials said it’s important to keep the heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn, and that also means not letting anyone get too close to the heater, especially children.

Fire officials said to only use heaters that have been tested and proven safe, and only buy heaters with an overheat protection system and a thermostat. They also said to look for heaters that have an automatic shut-off in case it tips over.

To not overheat the heaters, they encourage residents to plug it directly into the wall and place it on a flat and stable surface that doesn’t block exits. To avoid fires, space heaters should be shut off and unplugged if anyone leaves the house or goes to sleep.

The crisis caused Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School — which is only a few blocks away from the scene — to close for a week.

