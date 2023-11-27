CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Nearly 100 people are still without properly working gas services on Charleston’s west side, and temperatures are expected to hit 24 degrees on Monday night and 18 degrees on Tuesday night.

This means those who still don’t have heat, or even a way to cook or take a warm shower, must endure the bitter cold.

Carrie Matt is one of hundreds affected by gas outages on Charleston’s west side.

“I do have two heaters. This unit has a split double, but it still doesn’t get warm enough,” she said. Matt had heaters donated to her by United Way in Charleston.

She said it’s been hard to sleep at night without heat, even though Mountaineer Gas came to her home and has restored gas to many in her area.

“No one on this street as far as I know except that one [house] has heat. We only have the gas connected to the house, but no gas, no furnace,” Matt said.

Matt is not alone. Mountaineer Gas is planning to conduct inspections on the 100 homes without gas services fully restored. However, others may need new furnaces, stoves or hot water tanks before the issue is resolved. This continued effort by the company comes after more than two weeks since more than 1,000 customers were affected by the outage.

“We hear that it’s reported that 100% of people now have access to gas, which is true, however there are still hundreds of people that are without one or more appliances working for one reason or another related to this gas crisis,” Shayla Leftridge said. Leftridge works in community outreach and is the site coordinator for West Side Wellness Center at Health Right West Virginia.

For this reason, organizations like Health Right West Virginia, Kanawha Valley Collective and United Way are taking an all hands on deck approach.

Margaret O’Neal, the president of United Way of Central West Virginia, said their organization is also working to support affected households, especially those who cannot travel out of the home due to a lack of transportation or other physical limitations.

“We do still have blankets here, a few crockpots and things like that that are helping people with their cooking accessibility if they have heat, potentially gas, but don’t have their appliances working yet,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal added that anyone needing extra support should call the support number 211, which is connected to United Way.

“Disasters happen in the weirdest times and places. It feels like that it’s really personal to the people it’s happening to, and it is. We just feel the need to help,” O’Neal said.

Health Right is helping by providing hot meals all week long to affected families. Monday night alone, they’re preparing to serve around 200 people.

“I am seeing the struggle, the trauma that’s being created,” Leftridge said.

Leftridge continued, “A lot of people are feeling forgotten. I don’t think that is the case, but it feels that way. This is a long time. It’s very rare to have a crisis going on this long.”

Kanawha Valley Collective is opening a warming center Monday night at the Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church. It is open to everyone needing a meal and warmth from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., including but not limited to victims of the outage.

Traci Strickland, the executive director of Kanawha Valley Collective, said everyone will be cared for, no questions asked.

Strickland said, “If people need a place to go because being 45 degrees at night without gas is pretty different than being 17 degrees at night without gas, we know that will impact things. So, if you show up, you get services.”

That way people like Carrie Matt can have their lives go back to normal.