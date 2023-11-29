CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Natural gas customers on Charleston’s West Side that were without services will receive a $75 credit on their next bill, according to Mountaineer Gas.

In a press release, Mountaineer Gas said customers will be getting a letter about the credit sometime this week.

More than two weeks ago on Nov. 10, thousands of people on Charleston’s West Side were without natural gas services, leaving some without heat, hot water and a way to cook a meal.

This started when a water main break flooded 46 miles of gas line on Charleston’s West Side. After the incident, customers on Charleston’s West Side were without both gas and water, but water services were restored shortly after. West Virginia American Water has declined to comment.

100% of natural gas customers have their service available, but, as of Monday, 100 need inspections done before it can be turned back on.

Anyone affected by this is being urged to not fix anything by yourself and to wait for a Mountaineer Gas official.

Charleston Fire Department officials are saying it’s important to remember safety during such a stressful time.

To begin, affected families need to put safety at the top of the list while they try to stay warm.

Some residents are already geared up for the cold and are using electric blankets or electric space heaters to warm up at night. Though with the gas outage having already lasted for two weeks, the Charleston Fire Department and others are working to assist affected families.

Officials said it’s important to keep the heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn, and that also means not letting anyone get too close to the heater, especially children.

Fire officials said to only use heaters that have been tested and proven safe, and only buy heaters with an overheat protection system and a thermostat. They also said to look for heaters that have an automatic shut-off in case it tips over.

To not overheat the heaters, they encourage residents to plug it directly into the wall and place it on a flat and stable surface that doesn’t block exits. To avoid fires, space heaters should be shut off and unplugged if anyone leaves the house or goes to sleep.

The crisis caused Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School — which is only a few blocks away from the scene — to close for a week.