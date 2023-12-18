CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Mountaineer Gas officials say they hope to have the remaining excavation holes dug to fix the West Side gas crisis restored by the end of the week.

According to the gas company, 270 excavation holes needed to be dug to drain water out of gas lines after a main water break on Nov. 10 flooded gas lines to more than 1,000 homes and businesses on the West Side of Charleston. The incident left some residents without gas for nearly three weeks.

Approximately 95% of those holes have been fully or partially restored as of Monday, Dec. 18, according to Mountaineer Gas officials. They say they should be able to complete the remaining work on the holes by the end of this week unless weather conditions slow down the process.

To fix the holes, crews had to pour concrete and then lay it off with a blacktop 24 hours later. Holes on sidewalks only needed concrete poured to be restored.

Mountaineer Gas spokesperson and Sr. Vice President Moses Skaff told WOWK 13 News earlier this month that they have been working with ten contractors, one assisting in restoring the excavations. The contractors have also been inspecting homes door to door and replacing appliances destroyed by water damage.

While gas service has been 100% restored since Nov. 24, approximately 25 customers still have issues with their furnaces due to needed parts and scheduling availabilities, the company says. Mountaineer Gas says its employees and HVAC contractors are also still working to repair or replace customers’ appliances that were damaged by the flooded gas lines.

The company also said on Nov. 29 that natural gas customers on Charleston’s West Side who were without services would receive a $75 credit on their next bill.