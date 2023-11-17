CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The two companies at the center of the natural gas outage on Charleston’s west side are now under investigation by the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

That is according to an order posted on the organization’s website.

On Friday Nov. 10 a water main break in a West Virginia American Water Company line flooded 46 miles of Mountaineer Gas pipeline. Crews have been working around the clock since the incident to get homes and business back online. As of Thursday night, approximately 350 of the 1,100 customers affected by the outage had service restored. Approximately 50 homes were pending inspection and reconnection.

For some customers it could be another six days before natural gas is flowing again.

For safety reasons each home and business must be checked by Mountaineer Gas before the utility can go back online.



The PSC Order filed on Nov. 16 says in part:



“It is further ordered that Commission Staff investigate the cause and/or causes of the water main breaks and gas outage and make recommendations for information and evidence that should be formally filed by the utilities and for scheduling proceedings in this matter within twenty days of the date of this order.”



It is further ordered that West Virginia-American Water Company and Mountaineer Gas Company and any other interested party respond to the Staff recommendations for further proceedings within five business days of the Staff recommendations.”

Wednesday Governor Jim Justice issued a state of emergency activating the West Virginia National Guard and mobilizing other personnel and resources to help with the emergency situation.

The full PSC order can be found by clicking here.