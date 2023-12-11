CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The month-long natural gas crisis was the subject of an intense public hearing at the State Capitol on Monday. Lawmakers don’t ever want to see anything like it again.

On Nov. 10, thousands of people on Charleston’s West Side were without natural gas services, leaving some without heat, hot water and a way to cook a meal.

This started when a water main break flooded 46 miles of gas line on Charleston’s West Side. After the incident, customers on Charleston’s West Side were without both gas and water, but water services were restored shortly after. West Virginia American Water President Rob Burton says that has not been proven.

No one knows the trouble better than Del. Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha), who lives on the West Side. Pushkin says the method to notify the public needs to be fixed, and he hopes customers don’t get stuck with the bill for fixing everything.

“Though, often when there are leaks, the ratepayer pays for it, correct?” asked Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha & State Party Chairman.

“Yes, so the cost of operations and maintenance on our system, including the repair of leaks, and the replacement of main through our capital investment, are components of potentially future rate cases, yes,” said Rob Burton, President of West Virginia American Water.

“You don’t have an alert system in place?” Del. Pushkin inquired of another witness.

“That is correct. Our alert system is going door-to-door to each customer’s premises. We do not have a system that, you know, a dialer that tells you there is an outage. We go door-to-door. That’s how we’ve always handled it,” said David Lokant, President of Mountaineer Gas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The president of Mountaineer Gas says the company will look into a possible electronic or telephone alert system in the future, much like other utilities now use. He says also only 40 customers still need their service restored.

People on the West Side affected by the water and gas outage can file claims with West Virginia American Water, and receive up to $2,000, plus s $75 credit on their bills. You can file a claim by clicking here. Many leaders suggest that people check with a lawyer before signing anything.