CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With more than 750 homes without heat following Friday’s natural gas outage West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency.

The National Guard delivered space heaters, water, cooking supplies and other supplies Thursday morning at the West Virginia Health Right Clinic on Charleston’s west side. Residents can stop by the clinic at 511 Central Avenue to receive supplies they need to keep warm without natural gas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’m over excited for my community because we have old folks here on the West Side; they make our community go round. We have tons of children here on the West side; those kids are freezing right now. So for the National Guard to be here at 8 a.m. ready to go, ready to move and shake, I have hope that we’re going to make it through this together,” said West Side community organizer Martec Washington.

Mountaineer Gas says that 250 customers are back online. More supplies are set to come in the afternoon.

You can find a list of places to get food, water, toiletries and more by clicking here.