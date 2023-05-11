CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia American Water workers are working on the faulty fire hydrants that caused frustration for firefighters during a house fire on May 5.

Workers can be seen working at the intersection of Beech Ave. and Edgewood Drive Thursday.

This comes after a fire on Chester Road Friday that was difficult to put out due to three faulty fire hydrants that had low water pressure. The damage was so severe that the building was demolished on May 6, under 24 hours following the start of the fire.

On Tuesday, city of Charleston leaders told 13 News that they have discussed a plan with West Virginia American Water to fix faulty fire hydrants in the historic Edgewood neighborhood.