CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) is helping four eight-week-old puppies that had a rough start to life.

According to the KCHA, the pups were dumped in a yard. Now, shelter staff are finding them homes.

The KCHA says the puppies are available for adoption and have their first set of vaccines, microchips, and flea and tick treatments. Their adoption will include spaying/neutering, according to the KCHA.

(Photo from the KCHA)

As if the puppies could not get any cuter, shelter staff created some adorable names for them — Huckleberry Pie, Raspberry Tart, Blueberry Muffin, and Strawberry Shortcake. They are about 10 pounds and are estimated to grow to over 60 pounds depending on what their mixed breed is.

The KCHA reminds the public that puppies require a lot of training, patience, and love.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit the shelter Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Other adoptable animals can be seen on the KCHA’s website.