CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) is giving lifesaving treatment to a cat that was badly burned in a recent house fire.

The KCHA says its medical team immediately began work on “Spud,” who had charring on his face and paws. The team started him on pain medications and several other treatments. They are also wrapping his burns every day, according to the KCHA.

Unfortunately, the shelter’s staff say Spud will likely need his eye removed due to his injuries. Veterinarians will perform the removal surgery once Spud is in better health.

For now, Spud faces a long recovery ahead, the KCHA says. Luckily for Spud, shelter staff have been and will continue to be there for their new feline friend.

“While our team is grieving for Spud’s trauma, we are still so thankful his life was spared — and boy, is he soaking up the affection. He is quickly becoming a staff favorite.” Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

The KCHA says donations significantly help them with emergency cases and surgeries such as Spud’s. Visit the KCHA’s website for more information on various ways to donate to the shelter.