CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A dog that was hit by a train now has a fighting chance at survival thanks to staff at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA).

The KCHA says its humane officer Tessia Samms brought in a seriously injured stray dog. According to a witness, Thomas was hit by a train near McKinley Middle School in St. Albans, West Virginia.

KCHA staff say the medical team immediately began X-rays and injury examination. They learned that Thomas had serious head trauma, life-threatening pressure in his brain, a traumatic eye injury, a broken arm and broken vertebrae, and jaw and elbow fractures. Thomas also has multiple cuts on his body and facial swelling causing discomfort around his eyes, the KCHA says.

Shelter staff are giving Thomas intensive care in a space away from other animals in a calm, quiet and dark area. The KCHA says Thomas is not completely “out of the woods” yet while the medical team continues to treat him for tremendous pain.

“We plan to attempt to stabilize his limb without surgery, but an amputation is still a very real possibility,” says Angie Gillenwater, KCHA Community Engagement Manager.

Within one day, Thomas was responsive, eating, and trying to stand and walk, the KCHA says. Staff say he is doing better and showing his sweet side as time goes on.

“Thomas has stolen the hearts of our staff and we are hopeful for a full recovery. His swelling had reduced immensely and he’s able to walk around on a leash. We still have not found his owners, but he is in great care here at KCHA. He’s shown love, compassion, and care daily.” Angie Gillenwater, KCHA Community Engagement Manager

To help Thomas, the medical team is asking for monetary donations, blankets, sheets, towels, and wet and dry food.

“Thank you to all of our community and the support you show us,” the KCHA says. “You guys make all the difference in helping us save lives and we couldn’t do it without you!”

The KCHA and Fix Charleston are also hosting a wellness clinic for pets with owners experiencing homelessness on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The medical team will offer free vaccines, microchips and basic exams at Fix Charleston’s location at 1246 Greenbrier St.