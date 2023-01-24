UPDATE (11:55 a.m., Jan. 24, 2023): Authorities say the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad investigated the grenades and confirmed they were dummies.

Metro 911 says law enforcement cleared the scene.

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says authorities are investigating a call about two live grenades found in a flea market shopping cart.

According to dispatchers, the incident occurred at the Parkway Flea Market along U.S. Route 60 in St Albans, West Virginia.

At this time, dispatchers cannot confirm further information regarding the possible grenades.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The St. Albans Police Department and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

13 News has a team on the way. This is a developing story.

Stay with 13 News for updates.