CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CPD CID) is looking for a missing man.

Authorities say Walter Lee Smith, 66, was last seen on the East End of Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday.

(Photo from CPD CID)

Smith frequently visits the East End and Kanawha City communities of Charleston, according to police.

Anyone with information on Walter’s whereabouts should contact Metro Communications at (304) 348-8111.