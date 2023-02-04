KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies say they are looking for a missing Cross Lanes, West Virginia, man.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), Bryce Keller was reported missing on Friday after he was last seen around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Keller is described as a 6-foot-tall white man weighing 215 pounds. KCSO says he has blue eyes, sandy brown hair, a mustache and a goatee.

Keller drives a 2012 silver/gold Chevrolet Blazer, with a West Virginia license plate No. 77R817, authorities say. They also say the vehicle has a ladder on the top, a blue eagle on the back window and a light bar on the front grill, KCSO says.

The Sheriff’s Office does not believe Keller is in danger but says his family is worried about his well-being.

To provide an anonymous tip about Keller, visit the KCSO website.