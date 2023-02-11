UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Feb. 11): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the pursuit in Cabin Creek began over a failure to stop.

According to the KCSO, deputies lost sight of the vehicle — an older model, beat-up Ford F-150 — around Ohley.

The KCSO says it will update our team if deputies locate the vehicle or suspect.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says deputies are pursuing a suspect in the Cabin Creek, West Virginia, area.

According to dispatchers, the chase started near Cabin Creek Road and Sharon Hill Drive at about 3:05 p.m.

At this time, authorities do not have the suspect and lost sight of the vehicle, a black Ford F-150, dispatchers say. The suspect was allegedly last seen near the railroad tracks.

Dispatchers do not have information on why deputies are chasing the suspect.

Authorities say they are on standby with spikes to stop the driver.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene. 13 News reached out to deputies for more information.