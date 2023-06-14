VIDEO: Kanawha County school board votes to close Weimer Elementary School

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Board of Education voted Wednesday to allow the closure of three Kanawha County elementary schools: Grandview, Marmet and George C. Weimer Elementary Schools.

The Kanawha County School Board unanimously voted to close the three elementary schools in May 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The schools will close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Here is where students will go after the closures of the schools.

Grandview students will be split between Edgewood and Mary C. Snow.

Marmet students will go to Chesapeake.

Weimer students will be split between Alban and Bridgeview.

According to the county board’s consolidation proposal, Grandview Elementary will be converted into office space, while Marmet is expected to be torn down.

13 News spoke with neighbors who live up the hill from Grandview after the county board voted to close the school. They said they were hoping the school would remain open. But now that the school is closing, they hope the board has a plan in place to repurpose it.

“The board of education doesn’t worry about what’s going to happen to these abandoned structures when they’re in the neighborhoods,” Patrick Jones said. “Leaving these schools abandoned and destroying neighborhoods. They need to have a plan for these schools when they close them.”

Patrick’s wife, Connie, is concerned about how the students being split up and transferred to a new environment will affect their school experience.

“It’s gonna hurt ’em,” Connie said. “It’s gonna hurt their hearts more than anything. They’re gonna miss little Johnny or little Sally. And kids these days don’t sit and talk on the phone, it’s heartfelt, it really is”