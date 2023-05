CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WOWK 13 News’ Amanda Barren will be emceeing the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative Race for the Ribbon.

The opening ceremony starts at 8 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The race will start at the State Capitol, go to the Southside Bridge and then back to the State Capitol.

You can participate in person or virtually, according to their website.

WOWK 13 News is a proud sponsor of this event.