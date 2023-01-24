CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Eddie Belcher is a familiar name in the West Virginia State Capitol and all over Kanawha County, West Virginia.

This week, so many are still mourning his death and now looking for answers after finding out he was murdered.

The news hasn’t been easy for those who knew Eddie. One of his friends, Tim Erwin, who he knew from outside of the capitol says he was there when Eddie’s body was discovered.

Outside of his life at the capitol, Erwin says he and Eddie were business partners, catering events together, and outside of work would text and call each other constantly.

Erwin says he remembers the day they found his body all too well. He says he had yet to hear from him all day, which was unusual.

He then gathered some other friends to check on him with a plan to take him out to eat. However, when they went into his house, they found his body in a bedroom.

And since that tragic discovery, Erwin says every day he has little reminders that his friend, who was a constant support in his life, is gone.

“I dialed his number to call him and I was like ‘Oh, Eddie. Why are you not here?” Erwin says Monday afternoon.

Erwin says they want to continue to honor his legacy, which includes a generous heart. However, they’re also still searching for closure and those responsible for the murder of their beloved friend.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information on what might have happened to contact them.