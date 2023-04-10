KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a 20-acre controlled burn jumped the fire line in Kanawha State Forest in West Virginia.

According to dispatchers, calls came in around 12:53 p.m. about a fire in an area of the forest that stretches “back behind Sam’s Club.”

Dispatchers say it is common for the West Virginia Division of Forestry to burn wide areas of vegetation. Workers typically dig a bare-dirt fire line that is supposed to prevent flames from spreading, according to dispatchers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Loudendale and Davis Creek volunteer fire departments are on the scene with the Division of Forestry.

No one was injured, according to Metro 911.

A 13 News team is on the way to the scene.