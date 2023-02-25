ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — An eagle scout in St. Albans, West Virginia, built a drop-off box where people can bring American flags to be disposed of in a respectful manner.

According to the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD), Elijah Cavender built the box for a community service project while earning his eagle scout rank.

SAPD said the drop-off box is on the west side of the police station.

St. Albans Parks and Recreation submitted the first flag, according to SAPD.

(Photo from SAPD)

“Thank you Elijah!” SAPD posted on Facebook along with photos of officers and Elijah standing next to the box.