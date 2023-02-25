ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — An eagle scout in St. Albans, West Virginia, built a drop-off box where people can bring American flags to be disposed of in a respectful manner.

According to the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD), Elijah Cavender built the box for a community service project while earning his eagle scout rank.

SAPD said the drop-off box is on the west side of the police station.

St. Albans Parks and Recreation submitted the first flag, according to SAPD.

  • (Photo from SAPD)
  • (Photo from SAPD)

“Thank you Elijah!” SAPD posted on Facebook along with photos of officers and Elijah standing next to the box.