CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Health Right on Tuesday will be giving out food from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to those affected by the natural gas outage on Charleston’s West Side.

The food will be given out at 511 Central Avenue on Charleston’s West Side.

Their mobile unit will also be set up to give flu shots, and HIV and HCV rapid testing, as well as blood pressure checks.

Natural gas services are not expected to be back for a week for some customers as around 1,111 customers are without services as of Monday morning.

This was caused by a broken water line flooding gas lines at Madison and Florida streets on Friday, according to Mountaineer Gas. Customers on Charleston’s West Side were without both gas and water, but water services were restored shortly after.

They say a representative will have to come into your residence to begin to restore gas services in three to four days. If you are not home, they will leave a note on your door to set up an appointment.

Anyone affected by this is being urged to not fix anything by yourself and to wait for a Mountaineer Gas official.

They say they are working with West Virginia American Water and the city of Charleston to open up warming stations and shelters.

As a result of the outages, Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School — which is only a few blocks away from where crews have been working — will be closed for the rest of the week. Students are expected to get their assignments through Schoology.

Students will have to log into Schoology each day for their assignments. Anyone who needs help with Schoology can go into the school from 10:30 a.m. to noon, or go to “Schoology office hours” from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. online.

Lunches are also available to pick up between 10:30 a.m. and noon.