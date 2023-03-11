CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Our Future West Virginia will have a free, public Medicaid forum on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia, in March.

The organization says the COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Coverage program will soon end, leaving many West Virginians without Medicaid coverage.

The forum will help teach the community about important Medicaid changes and how they will affect healthcare access. Medicaid navigators will answer questions and explain how a person may qualify for the program under new guidelines.

The event will feature speakers from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, The Center for Popular Democracy, Family Care Health Centers, and West Virginians for Affordable Healthcare.

The Fun Fitness Bus will be there for children, and Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill will provide refreshments.

The event will be on Thursday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jarrett Terrace, 824 Central Ave. on Charleston’s West Side.

For more information, email Kathy Ferguson with Our Future West Virginia.