CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Tuesday marks six months since a popular and well-known West Virginia House of Delegates employee was allegedly murdered and the case remains unsolved.

Family members found Edward “Eddie” Belcher II, 63, of Malden, dead around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at the time. They said they found him alone in his residence. The KCSO said the investigation remains active.

The House of Delegates employee was beloved at the Capitol, as well as a community activist around the county. Initially, the sheriff’s office and medical examiner said he died from natural causes or might have died from a stroke or brain aneurysm. But days later, as his body was prepared for burial, the funeral director found a suspicious bullet hole in Eddie’s face; it was then ruled a homicide. It left Eddie’s family and friends deeply frustrated.

“I dialed his number to call him and I was like, ‘Eddie why are you not here?’ You know, whoever it was is out there that did it, you will get caught. No doubt about it and you know if you had any humanity, you would just come up and be clean about it,” said Tim Erwin, Eddie Belcher’s friend, just days after the murder declaration.

Eddie was well-known for successfully pressuring the state to put up traffic lights at Corridor G and Brounland Road, the site of what was then the deadliest intersection in West Virginia.

If you have any information, you should contact detectives at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department at 304-357-0169.