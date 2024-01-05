CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After half a year, the extensive renovations to the Chamber of the West Virginia House of Delegates (WVHOD) has finally wrapped up.

Totaling $2.36 million, the updates were made for both technical reasons and aesthetic ones, according to a WVHOD release.

A new red carpet with a “navy-blue studded gold starburst pattern” was put in, the 90-year-old House member desks were restored along with the chairs at the front of the Chamber, new blue chairs to go with the desks were decided upon by members and every damaged rock crystal piece of the 10,000 piece chandelier was replaced. The walls were also restored and brass vent coverings added.

However, the renovations were not only about improving the décor. An unstable electrical system was upgraded while the sound systems, including new microphones, was brought up to standard. High speed internet was installed alongside new acoustic paneling and the corner curtains were removed outright to improve sound quality.

Some new additions were for the sake of the media. The release boasted new USB and electrical outlets in the press tables with more outlets added to the rear corner of the chamber.

The WV House of Delegates Chamber before the 2023 renovations (Photo courtesy of the WVHOD)

The WV House of Delegates Chamber before the 2023 renovations (Photo courtesy of the WVHOD)

Electrical work being done for the 2023 Chamber renovations (Photo courtesy of the WVHOD)

House member desks were restored (Photo courtesy of the WVHOD)

The original 100 member desks were restored (Photo courtesy of the WVHOD)

Scaffolding was put up to restore and repaint the walls (Photo courtesy of the WVHOD)

New carpet was put in with a new pattern (Photo courtesy of the WVHOD)

Brass vent covers were added in the renovations (Photo courtesy of the WVHOD)

The WV House of Delegates Chamber after the 2023 renovations (Photo courtesy of the WVHOD)

The WV House of Delegates Chamber after the 2023 renovations (Photo courtesy of the WVHOD)

“I often talk about how everything we do in this building has the potential to affect all 1.8 million West Virginians, and I hope all West Virginians are able to take the time to come visit the people’s building and feel the pride I’m honored to experience every day when I come here to work,” current House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) said. “We have the most beautiful state capitol in the entire United States, and with this project we’ve been able keep our House Chamber looking its best while also improving safety, accessibility and modern-day functions.”

The only other time the Chamber was renovated in its almost 100-year history was back in 1995, when they added modesty panels and telephone access to two press tables along with repairing and repainting the walls.