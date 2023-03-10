Raised fist with broken chains, drawing, on texture with JUNETEENTH lettering, finished graphic (AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Juneteenth Celebration is looking for people to be a part of a celebration this summer.

Vendors, performers, performance groups, and artists are being sought for the state of West Virginia’s annual Juneteenth Celebration. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, from 5-9 p.m. at the State Capitol Complex.

“We are thrilled for this year’s Juneteenth Celebration and cannot wait to enjoy the occasion with our fellow West Virginians,” HHOMA Director Jill Upson said. “I encourage all vendors and performers throughout the state who are seeking outlets to showcase their talents to submit their entry to be a part of Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs emancipation celebration.”

The Juneteenth Celebration in partnership with FestivALL Charleston.

To find out more about being a vendor, click on this link.