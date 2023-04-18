KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Wyoming County man was arrested in Kanawha County for going to a car dealership in a stolen vehicle and shooting a firearm, according to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

WVSP said they were alerted to shots fired at Paul White Chevrolet in eastern Kanawha County.

They said 40-year-old David Lane, of Brenton, had gone to the dealership in a vehicle that was stolen out of Wyoming County and shot a firearm there.

Lane is not allowed to have a firearm because of previous felony convictions, according to WVSP.

WVSP said Lane is being charged with wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, destruction of property and receiving/transferring stolen property. WVSP said the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department will pursue grand larceny charges because of the stolen vehicle.

Lane is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.