KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a woman with a screwdriver in the Jefferson area of Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a disturbance on the 200 block of 1st St. SE on Saturday, and they were told that a man had been arguing with his girlfriend and destroying her vehicle.

KCSO says that 31-year-old Eric Duncan, of Jefferson, went to his ex-girlfriend’s home to get his belongings and claimed that she did not have all the belongings he wanted. An argument ensued, and Duncan allegedly slapped the woman in the face and walked away. KCSO says that Duncan then returned and allegedly stabbed the woman in the leg with a screwdriver.

Mr. Duncan was arrested and charged with domestic battery with a weapon. He is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.