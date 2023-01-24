KANAWHA, WV (WOWK)– A Dupont City man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to break into and steal a car.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call that a suspect was attempting to break into a vehicle around 2:47 a.m. on Monday. After arriving at the 1600 block of W. Dupont Ave. in Dupont City, West Virginia, deputies spoke to a witness who said that the suspect had run from the scene towards W. Central Ave.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The KCSO says Travis S. Farley, 31, of Dupont City, was found a block away from the incident location and was allegedly in possession of burglary tools.

Authorities arrested Farley for one count of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, and one count of destruction of property.

Mr. Farley is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $500.00 cash bond.