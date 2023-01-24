KANAWHA, WV (WOWK)– A Dupont City man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to break into and steal a car.
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call that a suspect was attempting to break into a vehicle around 2:47 a.m. on Monday. After arriving at the 1600 block of W. Dupont Ave. in Dupont City, West Virginia, deputies spoke to a witness who said that the suspect had run from the scene towards W. Central Ave.
The KCSO says Travis S. Farley, 31, of Dupont City, was found a block away from the incident location and was allegedly in possession of burglary tools.
Authorities arrested Farley for one count of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, and one count of destruction of property.
Mr. Farley is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $500.00 cash bond.