CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia man is behind bars after allegedly pepper spraying a woman at the Cross Lanes Taco Bell and stealing her vehicle on Saturday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Taco Bell at around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. They said the suspect — 29-year-old Michael Carpenter — pepper sprayed a woman and stole her vehicle.

Deputies said Carpenter was pulled over and was found to be under the influence of drugs, and had narcotics and pepper spray with him. Previously, Carpenter had his license revoked for DUI.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said he is being charged with second-degree robbery, domestic battery, DUI and driving revoked for DUI. He is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.