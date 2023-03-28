SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says one man was arrested for allegedly using a gun to keep someone from leaving a residence in Sissonville, West Virginia.

According to the KCSO, the victim stated to 911 that a drunk man with a firearm was preventing them from leaving around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Dispatchers say they heard a man yelling in the background before several gunshots were fired.

The KCSO says deputies arrived at the scene and found Odis Olish, 35, of Sissonville. The residence was in “complete disarray with the bedroom door torn down where the victim had been hiding and found at least ten spent (fired) casings from a 9mm handgun,” according to deputies.

Olish also allegedly tried to get more weapons from a gun safe, but he was unsuccessful.

The KCSO says the victim stated Olish was drinking at the Raw Bar before the alleged incident. Deputies at the scene say the suspect appeared drunk at that time, according to the KCSO.

Olish was allegedly combative when arrested, but deputies were able to control him quickly.

He was charged with one felony count of Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and one felony count of Kidnapping. More charges may be filed later, the KCSO says.

Olish is in South Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

Authorities say no one was hurt in this incident.

Anyone with information on this case should call Deputy C.M. Hill at (304) 357-0169 or submit an online tip.