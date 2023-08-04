KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly driving a stolen car to a dealership and then shooting a firearm.

David Lane, 41, of Brenton, was arrested in Kanawha County in April 2023 for going to a car dealership in a stolen vehicle and shooting a firearm, according to the West Virginia State Police.

He was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on Aug. 3, on charges of prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, wanton endangerment and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened around April 18 when WVSP said they were alerted to shots fired at Paul White Chevrolet in eastern Kanawha County. They said Lane had allegedly gone to the dealership in a vehicle that was stolen out of Wyoming County and shot a firearm there.

Lane is not allowed to have a firearm because of previous felony convictions, according to WVSP.

At the time of the incident, WVSP said the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department was planning pursue grand larceny charges because of the stolen vehicle. There is no word yet if those charges had been filed.

Lane is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Jennifer Bailey.