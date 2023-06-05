KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of hiding a woman’s body in a freezer pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday.

Samuel May, 44, admitted to killing Cynthia Mudd, 71, of Cross Lanes, but he could not provide more details because he “blacked out,” according to court records. Her body was found in a freezer in August 2022.

May was indicted on first-degree murder, concealment of a deceased human body, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device. He pleaded not guilty to these charges in December 2022.

Since May pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges Monday, his other charges were dismissed.

His sentencing date is scheduled for Aug. 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. The state is recommending a 40-year prison sentence.

Arnold Hiller pleaded guilty to concealment of a dead body in connection to this case in January 2023. May told deputies that Hiller assisted him in concealing Mudd’s body. May also told deputies that Mudd’s body had been in the freezer for about 30 days. Hiller was charged with fraud after allegedly withdrawing $1,100 from Mudd’s bank account after she died.