CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County man was sentenced on Tuesday on several charges stemming from a 2020 pursuit.

Michael Oakes, of Cross Lanes, will serve up to 17 years in prison for strangulation, fleeing while DUI, and fleeing the scene.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Metro 911 received a call regarding a disturbance in Cross Lanes Sunday, January 26, 2020, just after 6:00 p.m. The first deputy on the scene said he saw Oakes in his pickup truck preparing to leave his house. Deputy B. Kay exited his cruiser and was struck by the F-150 truck as Oakes placed it in reverse. The truck struck Deputy Kay, and then his cruiser before hitting a neighbor’s fence, car, and house; then fled the area. Deputy Kay was not seriously injured during the incident.

According to the KCSO, while traveling Big Tyler Road Oakes struck another vehicle. The people in that vehicle were transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy then pursued Oakes vehicle after spotting it on Sissonville Drive and followed him until he crashed a short distance away. Deputies say Oakes was combative during the arrest and that he showed signs of intoxication, but refused to participate in field sobriety tests. Police obtained a blood sample after a search warrant was issued. The blood will be tested and may be used to demonstrate intoxication resulting in additional charges.

Deputies went to the home on Bluebell Drive to investigate the initial disturbance and property damage in the neighborhood. The KSCO says the initial call came due to a domestic dispute between Oakes and his wife.

Police say Oakes was charged last night with strangulation, a felony, and that other charges may be considered by the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.