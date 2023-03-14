KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The demolition and renovation of the Cedar Grove Middle School building are set to begin next week.

The middle school closed due to declining enrollment and the deterioration of the building.

According to Kanawha County Schools, the building has significant structural damage, especially in the gymnasium. There is also visible water damage caused by severe roof leaks.

“The condition of the building is pretty poor,” said Andrew Crawford, Executive Director of Facility Planning at Kanawha County Schools.

This demolition is a part of the nearly $18 million dollar project that will also be renovating the elementary school portion of the building.

This renovation will include an outdoor classroom, a new P.E. room and activities room, and a new cafeteria. There will also be increased security, including new cameras, a safe school entry and additional exterior lighting.

“We’ll have some collaborative spaces that will offer things like robotics and STEAM classroom spaces,” Crawford said.

Another key part of this renovation includes a parent pickup and dropoff for students that is separate from the bus line, as well as new HVAC units and windows.

Students can expect a modern, nature theme throughout their new school at the beginning of the school year in August 2024.