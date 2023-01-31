CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In February, the Culture Center in Charleston will host a concert series featuring a West Virginia Music Hall of Fame inductee.

Pianist Barbara Nissman will perform “Music Classic,” a three-part concert series at the Culture Center State Theater on the West Virginia State Capitol Complex’s campus.

Nissman, who is a Lewisburg resident, invited other West Virginia musicians to perform with her.

“I am so looking forward to returning to the stage of the Culture Center and bringing along some of my West Virginia musician friends to share the magic of music with all of you,” Nissman said. “This is a series for everyone — all that’s required is an open heart to enjoy and to feel the passion.”

Pianist Barbara Nissman. (13 News file photo)

The concerts will be at 6 p.m. on the following dates:

“Music to Love” — Thursday, Feb. 9;

“Gershwin meets Brahms!” featuring the Montclaire String Quartet — Thursday, March 16; and

“Schubert goes Fishing!” — Tuesday, May 16.

The one-hour concerts will be free to the public and presented without an intermission.