CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced on Tuesday that the United States Department of Health and Human Services will fund $13,543,856 for four medical providers across the Mountain state.

According to Shelley Moore Capito’s Office, Sen. Capito is the ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies. The individual medical providers and the funding awarded are listed below:

Valley Health Stsems, Inc.- $7,678,870

Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center- $2,755,380

West Virginis Department of Health and Human Resources- $1,582,239

E.A. Hawse Health Care Center, Inc.- $1,527,367

Ranking member Capito said, “It’s great to see so many healthcare providers across our state receiving recognition and support from HHS. This funding will strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia, especially for our rural areas and young families.”