KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Friday was the seventh anniversary of the deadly flooding throughout West Virginia that took nearly two dozen lives and impacted thousands of people.

Communities were hit with historical levels of flooding that caused families to lose personal belongings, family photos, vehicles and more.

To remember the 2016 flooding and how one impacted town united after the flooding, Clendenin held a celebration in honor of rebuilding their town.

The festival kicked off on Saturday morning with a 5K, and all day long, Clendenin was lined with vendors. Families were able to enjoy bouncy houses, games, live music, a fashion show, fireworks and a variety of different foods from multiple vendors.

Many families at the celebration were personally affected by the 2016 flooding.

One of the features of Saturday’s Flood Rebuilding Celebration in Clendenin was a fashion show led by community members.

“We weren’t flooded personally. We live on a steep, but he had a cousin that was almost completely wiped out. They had to go down and redo piers underneath. We took him food every day, and that’s what we could do,” Elkview resident Trudy Nouse said. “It was awful to see people in the position that they were in.”

The festival was not just a regular celebration, but it represented the community unity in Clendenin that came after the flooding and the town’s ability to persevere.

“It’s been a long seven years, but there’s been so much progress made and so many of the challenges that we faced as a result of the flood, people have really stepped up and restored the towns and their communities. I just wanted to be up here to see all that people were celebrating today,” West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Tim Armstead said.