CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A celebration one century in the making! One West Virginia Veteran will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Friday.

On Thursday, Julian Sockman was presented with a proclamation that honors his contributions to his family, community and country. West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore presented it to him.

He says the key to life is staying active.

“Stay busy,” Sockman said. “Get involved in community activities like I did with Meals on Wheels for about 25 years, which I’m proud of.”

Sockman grew up in Moundsville with Former Governor Arch Moore, Treasurer Moore’s grandfather.

Sockman would go on to study and graduate from Marshall University.

Sockman served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge and received a Purple Heart.

He has lived in Charleston for more than 70 years and has worked for the Division of Highways.