CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman accused of fatally stabbing another woman in Charleston has pleaded not guilty in court.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Amber Wymer, 41, of Charleston, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky, of Charleston.

Wymer was indicted on the murder charge on April 6, 2023.

The incident happened in January at a home in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue in Charleston, the Charleston Police Department says. CPD said that Wymer was in a relationship with Marcinkowsky’s father and they lived in the same residence.

Wymer’s trial is set for August 21, 2023, the prosecutor’s office says. Wymer remains incarcerated in the South Central Regional Jail with no bond.