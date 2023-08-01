CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to receiving stolen money in a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Imeesha Bradley, 27, of South Charleston, pleaded guilty in court on Aug. 1, 2023, admitting to a scheme to defraud $18,703 in COVID-19 relief CARES Act loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Court documents state that Bradley applied for a PPP loan for her purported business, called “Imeesha Bradley,” on April 21, 2021. She admitted in court that her alleged business had never been “engaged in legitimate business activity” and was not a registered business entity at the time she applied, according to the DOJ. Court records also state Bradley allegedly claimed the “business” had received a gross income of $89,772 in 2020.

The DOJ says Bradley’s fraudulent loan application was approved by a lender in California, and the funds were transferred to her personal bank account on May 10, 2021. According to court records, she withdrew $5,000 that day, and an additional $7,000 on May 14, 2021.

Bradley’s sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 14, 2023. According to the DOJ, she faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. She will also be required to pay $18,703 in restitution.