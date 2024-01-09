CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County woman has been sentenced in a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Imeesha Bradley, 28, of South Charleston was sentenced Tuesday to five years of federal probation for a charge of receipt of stolen money. She will also be required to pay $18,703 in restitution.

In August 2023, Bradley pleaded guilty to scheming to defraud $18,703 in COVID-19 relief CARES Act loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Court documents state that Bradley applied for a PPP loan for her purported business, called “Imeesha Bradley,” on April 21, 2021. She admitted in court that her alleged business had never been “engaged in legitimate business activity” and was not a registered business entity at the time she applied, according to the DOJ. Court records also state Bradley allegedly claimed the “business” had received a gross income of $89,772 in 2020.

The DOJ says Bradley’s fraudulent loan application was approved by a lender in California, and the funds were transferred to her personal bank account on May 10, 2021. According to court records, she withdrew $5,000 that day, and an additional $7,000 on May 14, 2021.