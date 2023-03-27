(Example photo from the KCSO)

CHELYAN, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says deputies are investigating a stolen vehicle case in Chelyan, West Virginia.

According to the KCSO, deputies arrived at Richards Lane on Sunday around 9:55 a.m. for a stolen vehicle complaint. The victim told deputies she parked the car in her driveway Saturday night before and saw it was missing Sunday morning.

The KCSO says the vehicle is described as:

Model: 2020 Chevrolet Trax;

Color: Dark gray;

License plate: West Virginia, 3TC364;

Other features: Black trim around the bottom of the vehicle; West Virginia logo sticker on the back glass; and Front plate with a West Virginia logo.



The KCSO says anyone who sees this vehicle should call 911. Anyone with information can contact Deputy J.L. Querry at (304) 357-0169 or submit a tip online.