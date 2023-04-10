KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The sentencing of a woman who pleaded guilty in a Kanawha County murder case has been continued.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the sentencing date for Virginia Smith has been pushed back due to the pending trial of her co-defendant, Michael Smith.

In February 2023, Virginia Smith pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and concealment of a body. Her sentencing was originally set to happen this morning, April 10.

The charges stem from the shooting death of Cheyenne Johnson, whose body was found in a well in the Sissonville area Monday, May 3, 2021. Johnson was reported missing in late April 2021, less than a week before her body was found.

The day Johnson’s body was found, Michael Smith, 42, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly admitting to her murder and to putting Johnson’s body in the well. Authorities said at the time of Virginia Smith’s arrest a few days later, she and Michael Smith were not related, but were reportedly in an intimate relationship at the time of the homicide.

At the time of Virginia Smith’s arrest, Kanawha County Chief Deputy Greg Young gave a press briefing stating that a juvenile witness interviewed during the investigation allegedly told law enforcement they saw Virginia Smith shoot Johnson.

The prosecuting attorney’s office says Michael Smith’s trial in the case is set for Monday, July 24, 2023.

Virginia Smith’s sentencing is now set for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2023. She could face up to life in prison, officials say.