CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) – For more than 15 years, it has been Cedar Grove firefighter Larry Coleman’s mission to collect toys for kids in need during the Christmas season.

He’s done the “Firehouse Santa” toy drive for over 15 years because of his mom’s influence on his life.

“Larry dreamed this up. His mother owned a local business here, and they gave out toys and stuff for Christmas to kids,” Cedar Grove Fire Chief Michael Coleman said. “He stands on the road down at Walmart and gathers in money and toys. It’s Larry’s dream, and it’s been coming true for years.”

However, this year, Larry Coleman’s labor of love became a test of perseverance after his life took a dramatic turn and what was supposed to be a routine surgery “went south.”

“I came out of surgery, and I was paralyzed from the neck down. They said I might never walk again, so I’m trying to prove them wrong and walk,” Larry Coleman said.

His entire sense of normalcy changed during the eight months he was in the hospital and nursing home. He feared what would happen to his passion for helping others.

“I was scared to death that I’d never be able to do this again,” Larry Coleman said.

His coworkers and supporters in the Cedar Grove area also feared what would happen to the toy drive after Larry Coleman’s injury.

“Larry is responsible for all of this. We were worried about what we were going to do if he weren’t able to do it this year,” Michael Coleman said.

However, the community showed their love.

“When I went to the hospital, the kids filled out ‘get well cards’ and sent them to me,” Larry Coleman said. “There’s nothing better out there than having a little kid come up to you saying ‘fireman Larry, fireman Larry.’”

This kept Larry’s dream going.

“We’re not here to get pat on the back and you don’t think people recognize us until something like this happens. The support they gave me was wonderful, and it just tickles me to death,” he said.

This also gave him newfound strength.

“It’s made me look at life a little different. It’s made me want to help more,” Larry Coleman said. “The need to assist the families is what keeps me going.”

“It’s been a taxing year, it’s been a fun year, it’s been an emotional year, it’s been a worried year. There’s a part of my year, especially the end of January and February where I don’t remember anything,” Larry Larry Coleman said.

The Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department is organizing and stocking up on toys on Thursday and Friday in preparation for the toy drive, which will open to families in need on Saturday at noon at the Cedar Grove Fire Department.