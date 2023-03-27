CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia International Yeager Airport and the Kanawha County Public Library teamed up today to celebrate a very special day – Airport Wildlife Patrol Canine Hercules’ sixth birthday!

The event took place Monday, March 27, 2023 at the KCPL Main Branch on Capitol Street in Charleston to announce the launch the new book “The Adventures of Hercules: A New Friend.” The birthday pup was also at the event to join in on the fun!

The book takes readers behind the scenes at the busy airport and celebrates the diversity of humans and canines who work extra hard to make air travel special.

“He (Hercules) has a very important job here at the airport to keep all of the birds and other wildlife off of the airport, so he keeps our airport safe for all of our passengers here and especially our members of the Guard as well,” said Paige Withrow, chief marketing manager of Yeager Airport.

The book is available for purchase online at Amazon, in the airport gift shop and in select bookstores worldwide. The book was written by Milena E. Velez and illustrated by Jim Melton, with Withrow contributing.