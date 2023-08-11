CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Marcus Dudley, the former officer accused of lying about his missing police K-9, Chase, still has not turned himself in after not showing up for his arraignment in West Virginia. So, what happens now?

A Kanawha County grand jury indicted Dudley on Aug. 3 on several charges, including animal cruelty, falsely reporting an emergency and making false statements. Dudley did not show up for his arraignment on Aug. 9, alleging that he did not have a way to get from Georgia to West Virginia. Judge Louis Bloom called this a “pretty shallow excuse.”

He was given an extra day to appear in Kanawha County court or a capias warrant, also known as a bench warrant, would be in effect. This means that Dudley would be considered wanted.

Dudley did not show up on Aug. 5, so he is now considered wanted.

“We will be utilizing each and every resource available to us because our ultimate goal is to find Marcus Dudley and bring him to justice,” Debra Rusnak, Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Kanawha County, said.

If Dudley is arrested in Georgia, he would have an extradition hearing to be brought back to West Virginia to face charges.

K-9 Chase went missing on April 11, 2023, after Dudley reported that Chase jumped over the fence and escaped his home in South Charleston. Chase finished his training just this past March before working with the Chapmanville Police Department.

However, the SCPD said Dudley’s statements “weren’t adding up.” According to the SCPD in May, Dudley has since moved out of South Charleston.

The Chapmanville Police Department said on April 24, that Chase’s former handler, Marcus Dudley, was no longer employed by the department. Before that, he had been on administrative leave since Chase’s disappearance.

Following their investigation, the SCPD turned the case over to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on June 21, 2022.