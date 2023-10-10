CHARLESTON, WV – The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center has hosted four concerts in the last seven days, ending with Ringo Starr performing in front of a sellout crowd on Monday, Oct. 9.

Lana Del Rey, Lauren Daigle, and Jelly Roll took the stage last week on consecutive nights as well.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Artists including Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett performed in Charleston earlier this year, with others including Styx and Tool scheduled in the next few weeks.

According to Patrick Leahy, the General Manager of the Charleston Coliseum, more than 32,000 people have attended concerts at the venue in the last twenty days. In three days last week alone, the Coliseum generated more than $9 million in revenues.

Leahy told 13 News that in his two and a half years as general manager, it has been his goal to reestablish Charleston as a major music market for big name artists.

“Why not Charleston?” Leahy said. “Three highways intersect here, routing and travel plans for tours works, we have a marketplace of people who have been driving to other cities in other states to see other shows.”

Another goal of Leahy has been to bring musicians of all genres to Charleston, so that there is something for everybody to enjoy.

Locals in Charleston say they’ve noticed the increase in tourists for the last couple days. Beth Bowden, a Charleston native, says she is happy to welcome people from out of town to show what the city has to offer.

“It’s incredible that so many big names have been coming to Charleston,” Bowden said. “It seems like in the last week there was a concert every day. I loved seeing how hyped up everyone was. Everyone was so excited, and I hope it keeps happening because it’s good for our city.”

The Coliseum is already looking ahead to next year with more big name artists expected to perform.

Journey, Toto, and Tim McGraw are all scheduled to take the stage in Charleston next spring.