UPDATE (9:17 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5): 13 News has learned the name of the suspect who was arrested after the attempted kidnapping of a two-year-old at the Charleston Town Center.

The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News that Love Sabatini was arrested and charged after the incident.

The child is back with their family and is safe.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in custody following an attempted kidnapping at the Charleston Town Center.

The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News that it happened in the food court area around 7 p.m.

Police say the woman did not get far with the child when the parents were able to stop her.

The child is now with his parents and not harmed, police say.

No other information, including the suspect’s name, is available at this time.