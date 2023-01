CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon.

The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say.

The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers.

13 News is reaching out to police for more details.