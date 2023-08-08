CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in custody after a stabbing in Charleston Monday night.

The Charleston Police Department said the stabbing happened in the 700 block of 57th Street in Charleston. Metro 911 said the stabbing happened just before 10 p.m.

According to the CPD, the victim and the suspect, later identified as Jasmine Terry, 22, of Charleston, got into a verbal argument after the victim wanted Terry out of their home.

Police officials said Terry then stabbed the victim in the abdomen and left the home.

Law enforcement found Terry “a short time later” after being found inside another home in the area of the stabbing, the CPD said.

Terry is being charged with malicious wounding. She is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 10% cash bond. The victim is in stable condition, according to the CPD.